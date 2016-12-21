Buccaneers' Bernard Reedy: Promoted to active roster
Reedy has been activated from the Bucs' practice squad, Buccaneers.com reports.
The Bucs placed Donteea Dye on IR on Wednesday, and he'll be replaced on the active roster by Reedy, who is expected to be active for Week 16's matchup with the Saints. The former Toledo standout caught six passes for 63 yards in four preseason games but was waived prior to the start of the regular season. He then rejoined the Bucs as a member of the practice squad on Dec. 6.
