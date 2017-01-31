McDougald finished the 2016 season with 91 tackles (79 solo), including three for loss, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed overall, and one fumble recovery.

The soon-to-be four-year veteran set career highs in tackles, fumble recoveries, and passes defensed, while equaling a high-water mark in interceptions. The University of Kansas product has now upped his tackle numbers in each of his three seasons and also proven highly durable, missing only one out of a possible 48 games to date in his career. McDougald is now an unrestricted free agent after playing the 2016 campaign on a one-year, $2.55 million contract, and it remains to be seen if the secondary-needy Bucs will opt to bring him back into the fold. Rookie Ryan Smith, who logged just one tackle over 14 games while playing mostly on special teams, would presumably get first crack at McDougald's strong safety job if the latter is allowed to go elsewhere.