Myers finished the 2016 season with just seven receptions (14 targets) for 59 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

The veteran tight end, once thought to be an emerging pass-catching threat after totaling 126 receptions for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns over the 2012-2013 seasons, has primarily been deployed as a blocker in his three Bucs campaigns. Myers' reception and yardage totals this past season were his lowest outside of his 2009 rookie year in Oakland, although he did record his first touchdown in a Tampa uniform in the opener against the Falcons. Now an unrestricted free agent and 31 years of age, Myers could well have played his last snap with the Bucs, as Cameron Brate is the clear-cut offensive weapon at the position, Luke Stocker is younger and a better overall blocker, undrafted rookie Alan Cross offers a similar skill set, and promising prospect Tevin Westbrook, who's spent the last two years on the practice squad, has been signed to a futures contract and is expected to compete for a roster spot next summer. Myers could potentially latch on a roster in need of some veteran tight end help, or in a less likely scenario, return to the Bucs on a veteran minimum-type deal.