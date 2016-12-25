Myers grabbed two of six targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

The veteran tight end saw the most targets he had all season due to Cameron Brate exiting the game with a back injury. Myers was once one of the burgeoning receiving tight ends in the game in what seems like a lifetime ago at this point, having notched 126 receptions for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2012-13 seasons. His fantasy profile has increasingly taken a hit in his three Bucs seasons, as he's seen his reception totals drop in each of those campaigns. However, if Brate is sidelined for the Week 17 finale versus the Panthers, Myers could make for the sneakiest of DFS punt plays against a Carolina team that's struggled against the position all season.