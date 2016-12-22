Grimes was named a Pro Bowl alternate earlier this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran ballhawk has delivered in his first season in a Bucs uniform, leading the NFC in pass breakups, placing him just second in the NFL behind Pro Bowler Casey Hayward of the Chargers. He's brought a stabilizing veteran presence to a secondary that endured its share of troubles last season, while serving as an effective mentor for 2016 No. 1 pick Vernon Hargreaves.