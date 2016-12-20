Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Pair of passes defensed in Week 15 loss
Grimes collected six tackles (five solo) and was credited with two passes defensed in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Cowboys.
The veteran corner knocked away a would-be touchdown from Dez Bryant for one of his deflections, and he generally did a good job against the Pro Bowl receiver throughout the night, as the latter's long catch was for a relatively modest 23 yards. Grimes' six tackles also notched his second-highest total in that category this season. With six more stops over the final two games, he'll reach the 50-tackle mark for the third time in the last four seasons.
