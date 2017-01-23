Grimes totaled 57 tackles (51 solo), four interceptions (including one pick-six), a forced fumble and 24 passes defensed overall over 16 games during the 2016 season.

The veteran enjoyed a statistically successful first season in a Bucs uniform, upping his tackle total over that of his final Dolphins season in 2015, while also equaling his interception tally from that campaign. Grimes largely served as a stabilizing presence alongside rookie first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves, although like the rest of a Bucs secondary that gave up the third-highest YPA (7.7) and that was tied with the Giants for the eighth-highest passing yards allowed per game (251), he endured his share of struggles. The 33-year-old carries a 2017 cap hit of $6.5 million in what will the final season of the two-year, $13.5 million contract he signed with the Bucs last offseason. Given his overall solid performance in 2016 -- and the fact that the Bucs presently don't appear to have any players that would represent an upgrade -- Grimes figures to be a good bet to stick around for at least one more campaign in Tampa.