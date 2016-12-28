Buccaneers' Brent Grimes: Racks up nine tackles in Week 16 loss
Grimes totaled nine tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.
The veteran corner racked up a season high in tackles in the loss, while recording a pass defensed for the fifth straight game, and 11th time in the last 12 contests. With eight stops in the Week 17 finale, Grimes will establish his best tackle total since compiling a career-high 87 during the 2010 campaign in Atlanta.
