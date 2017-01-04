Grimes posted four tackles (three solo), a pick-six, and three other passes defensed in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

The veteran ballhawk closed out his first Bucs season in spectacular fashion, jumping an early second-quarter Cam Newton pass and returning it 31 yards to the house to give Tampa a 10-7 lead at the time. Grimes picked off two passes over the last four games, and has now notched at least four interceptions in each of the last four seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola