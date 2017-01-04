Grimes posted four tackles (three solo), a pick-six, and three other passes defensed in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

The veteran ballhawk closed out his first Bucs season in spectacular fashion, jumping an early second-quarter Cam Newton pass and returning it 31 yards to the house to give Tampa a 10-7 lead at the time. Grimes picked off two passes over the last four games, and has now notched at least four interceptions in each of the last four seasons.