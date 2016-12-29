Brate is not likely to require surgery to fix his ailing back according to head coach Dirk Koetter, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The third-year tight end was placed on IR Tuesday stemming from a troublesome back that acted up on him during Saturday's loss to the Saints. However, Koetter's assessment ostensibly comes after hearing from the team's medical personnel regarding the injury. Brate wrapped up a breakout 2016 campaign with career highs in receptions (57), yards (660) and touchdowns (eight), with the latter figure leading all tight ends heading into Week 17.