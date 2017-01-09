Brate (back) finished his 2016 campaign with 57 receptions (on 81 targets) for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He also lost a fumble.

The third-year tight end was thrust into the starter's role after the release of the mercurial Austin Seferian-Jenkins on Sept. 23 and excelled in that capacity before going down with a season-ending back injury on Christmas Eve versus the Saints. Brate had already displayed the beginnings of a solid rapport with QB Jameis Winston during the latter's rookie campaign in 2015, and the pair picked up where they'd left off once Brate ascended to the top of the depth chart. The sure-handed Harvard product became an especially valuable commodity as the Bucs increasingly got thinner at the receiver position due to injury, and he was particularly effective as a red-zone option, tying Mike Evans for targets in that area of the field (19). Brate hauled in 12 of those looks for a team-best 63.2 percent red-zone catch rate, 10 of which went for touchdowns. With nearly a full season of starting experience now under his belt and only 25 years of age, the 6-foot-5 Brate looks primed to serve as a highly viable commodity all over the field for seasons to come.