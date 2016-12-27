The Buccaneers placed Brate (back) on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Brate was unable to return to Saturday's game in New Orleans due to a back injury, the severity of which has yet to be clarified. However, the duration of his recovery is enough to hold him out of the regular season finale, despite the Buccaneers' nearly negligible playoff chances. He'll conclude the season as the NFL's leader among tight ends with eight touchdowns, which matches the franchise record for TE scores in a given campaign. The frequent end-zone visits were accompanied by 57 receptions (on 81 targets) for 660 yards. He's a great bet to enter next draft season as one of the first handful of tight end selections.