Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday
Brate officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The emerging tight end was tendered Feb. 28 but officially inked his deal Monday. Brate projects as a key component of the Bucs offense in the coming season after a breakout campaign that saw him set career highs in receptions (57), yards (660) and touchdowns (10), although DeSean Jackson's arrival figures to eat into some of the 81 targets he saw in 2016.
