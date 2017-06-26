Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Slated for red-zone looks
Brate is expected to remain a prominent figure in the Buccaneers' red-zone offense, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Brate scored all eight of his touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line last season, when his 57 catches for 660 yards also marked career highs. Despite that production, the Buccaneers opted to draft fellow tight end O.J. Howard in the first round, leaving some questions about Brate's role heading into 2017. While Howard's presence, along with that of towering wideout Mike Evans, gives Tampa Bay another big-bodied target, Brate is expected to remain in the mix through regular two-tight end sets.
