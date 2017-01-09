Sims finished the 2016 campaign with 51 rushes for 149 yards and a touchdown along with 24 receptions (on 32 targets) for 190 yards and another score in seven games. He also lost a fumble.

The third-year back couldn't come close to duplicating his solid sophomore campaign, as injuries limited him to less than half a season's worth of games. Sims finished the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury suffered in Week 16 versus the Saints after missing eight games earlier in the campaign with a knee injury sustained in Week 4 against the Broncos. Had he not gone down with the latter injury, the West Virginia product was in line for what would have turned out to be an extended run as the starter, as Doug Martin would ultimately miss six games due to a hamstring ailment. Instead, Sims would go on to be sidelined for the following eight contests himself, which ended up opening the door for journeyman Jacquizz Rodgers to put together a potentially career-saving stint as the top backfield option. For the seven games in which he was active, Sims had trouble finding consistent running room behind an inconsistent Bucs offensive line but did display his usual proficiency in the passing game when given the opportunity. Heading into the final year of his original four-year deal in 2017, Sims' outlook is somewhat muddled, as the Bucs' backfield is currently in a state of unexpected flux; Martin, assuming he's retained by the Bucs, will open next season serving a PED suspension, while Rodgers' status with the team is still uncertain, given that he is now a free agent. Given his past body of work and skill set, Sims still profiles most in the change-of-pace, pass-catching back role that he's been deployed in over his first trio of pro seasons, but circumstances could potentially dictate an expanded role in 2017.