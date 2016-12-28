The Buccaneers placed Sims on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Head coach Dirk Koetter relayed that Sims sustained the ailment during Saturday's loss in New Orleans, but there's uncertainty regarding whether surgery will be required to attain full health. In any case, the Buccaneers will be down their top-2 running backs in the season finale, as Koetter has already ruled out Martin for Week 17. With Sims and Martin out of the picture, Jacquizz Rodgers will handle lead back duties Sunday against the Panthers. Sims himself has been dealt an ugly hand on the injury front this season, landing on IR for the second time after missing eight contests early in the campaign due to a knee concern.