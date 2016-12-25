Sims totaled 12 yards on three rushes and secured all four of his targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

Sims was expected to get at least a slight boost in touches with Doug Martin (coach's decision) inactive Saturday, but essentially saw his role and playing time go unchanged. He was once again effective in his typical pass-catching role, while gaining all 12 of his rushing yards on one of his three totes. He figures to slot in for the same type of workload in Week 17 versus the Panthers, irrespective of who he shares the backfield with.