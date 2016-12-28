Sims' role will likely remain the same despite the news that Doug Martin will be inactive for the season finale on Sunday against the Panthers.

Sims slotted into his customary complementary back role on Saturday versus the Saints despite Martin having been declared inactive for that contest, and that scenario is likely to repeat itself in Week 17 versus the Panthers. Presumed starter Jacquizz Rodgers has proven capable of handling a full workload, having tallied 30 and 26 carries in two respective starts earlier in the season in Martin's stead. Meanwhile, for the most part, Sims has proven to be most effective when afforded single-digit carries and five-to-seven targets in the passing game. A slight bump from the three totes that Sims received against the Saints is a possibility, but Rodgers should handle the majority of rushing touches, with rookie Peyton Barber also around to potentially take on any short-yardage work.