Buccaneers' Charles Sims: To see boost in touches in Week 16
Sims should see an increase in touches with Doug Martin (coach's decision) declared a surprise inactive for Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Saints.
The third-year back will likely cede much of the early-down work to Jacquizz Rodgers, but is likely to see a boost in overall touches with Martin out of the picture. Sims still profiles most prominently in the passing game, yet could approach the season-high 15 carries he tallied in Week 4 versus the Broncos.
