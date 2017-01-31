Conte finished the 2016 season with 69 tackles (59 solo), including one for loss, two interceptions (including one pick-six), five passes defensed overall and one fumble recovery over 14 games.

The veteran safety enjoyed another statistically successful season in 2016, posting the third-highest tackle total of his career, equaling his second-highest number of interceptions, and tallying his first pick-six, which came against his old Bears teammates. Conte also tallied at least seven tackles in six of the 14 games in which he was active, including a season-high 11 against the Falcons in Week 1. A chest injury did cost Conte two games, but he otherwise made a strong case for either returning to the Bucs or latching on with a safety-needy team as he heads into unrestricted free agency this offseason. With last season's starting strong safety Bradley McDougald also without a 2017 contract, the Bucs may look to retain at least one of last season's starting safeties.

