McDonald tallied four tackles (one solo) and a sack in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints.

The veteran tackle notched his first sack since back in Week 10 against the Bears. He also has 11 tackles over the last four games, despite getting shut out of the stat sheet versus the Cowboys in Week 15. McDonald remains a vital part of the Bucs' run defense, while also occasionally flashing the ability to collapse the pocket.