McDonald totaled 36 tackles (25 solo), including three for loss, along with 3.5 sacks over 12 games in the 2016 season.

The veteran tackle was able to play double the amount of games he had in 2015, when a pectoral injury cut short what was on pace to be a career season. He didn't exactly escape 2016 injury-free, as a hamstring injury cost him four games midway through the campaign. However, McDonald was once again productive when healthy, albeit not to the same extent as he'd been a year earlier. He posted six-and-eight-tackle efforts in Weeks 3 and 4, and was once again solid in the run game overall, posting the second-best tackle total of his seven-season career. He seemed to adapt well to the nuances of new defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme, which called for him to be a part of a wider variety of personnel groupings than in former head coach Lovie Smith's system. On the books for a modest $2 million cap hit in 2017, McDonald figures to once serve as a dependable presence in the middle of the Bucs' defensive line.