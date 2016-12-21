Dotson remains in the league's concussion protocol but was back on the practice field Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran lineman has missed the last two games, but his return to the practice field inches him closer to a return. Dotson will still have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before suiting up again, and with the Bucs facing off with the Saints on Saturday, he has one less day than usual to work with this week. Another update on Dotson's status may be available Wednesday.