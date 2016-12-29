Dotson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran tackle appears to be on the right track for active status in the Week 17 finale against the Panthers. Dotson's presence has been missed during the last two games that he's been sidelined, as Jameis Winston has taken six sacks over that stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola