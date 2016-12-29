Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Full participant in Wednesday practice
Dotson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran tackle appears to be on the right track for active status in the Week 17 finale against the Panthers. Dotson's presence has been missed during the last two games that he's been sidelined, as Jameis Winston has taken six sacks over that stretch.
