Dotson (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Saints.

The Buccaneers are dangerously thin at right tackle with both Dotson and Gosder Cherilus (groin) both ruled out for Saturday's divisional showdown. As evidenced in their Week 15 game against the Cowboys, the Buccaneers don't appear to have a viable replacement at that spot on the line. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay may be forced to play undrafted free agent Leonard Wester or move Kevin Pamphile over to right tackle from his natural spot at left guard.