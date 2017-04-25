Walker, an offseason acquisition from the CFL, has received high praise from fellow receiver Mike Evans for his work since arriving in Tampa, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He can go up and get the ball. He's sneaky athletic. He's sneaky fast. His 40 time doesn't show how fast he is. He plays fast, strong hands and he's one of the hardest workers I've ever been around."

Walker and Evans were college teammates at Texas A & M, with the former going undrafted in 2014 and failing to stick with the Titans after spending training camp and the preseason with the club as an undrafted free agent. The 25-year-old eventually headed north of the border, where he proceeded to rack up 198 receptions for 2,699 yards and 16 touchdowns over 30 games across the 2015-16 seasons. Walker certainly has a chance to stick on a Bucs receiving corps that badly needs an infusion of speed, and the early endorsement from the team's No. 1 wideout -- as well as his impressive work in OTAs thus far -- both help his cause.