The Buccaneers signed Walker to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

Walker is no stranger to the NFL, as he was inked by the Titans in 2014 as an undrafted free agent but eventually cut loose by the end of the preseason. Thereafter, he's enjoyed a pair of fruitful campaigns in the CFL, recording at least 1,000 yards on both occasions. As part of the No. 2 passing offense with Edmonton in 2016, he finished second in both receiving yards (1,589) and catches (109) in the entire league to teammate Adarius Bowman. Additionally, Walker snagged a team-best 10 touchdowns. Now part of a receiving corps rife with question marks outside of Mike Evans and Adam Humphries, Walker has a legitimate shot to land an NFL gig with an impressive showing in the Bucs' offseason program.