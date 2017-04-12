Buccaneers' Devante Bond: Could get starting job on strong side
Bond (hamstring) could have a chance to start at strong side linebacker, Roy Cummings of WFLA.com reports.
A 2016 sixth-round selection, Bond missed his entire rookie year with a hamstring injury while Daryl Smith (free agent) served as Tampa's starter on the strong side. Smith only logged 476 defensive snaps despite playing all 16 games, with Lavonte David and Kwon Alexander serving as the three-down linebackers. Unless David and/or Alexander suffers an injury, there won't be room for another IDP contributor in the Tampa linebacking corps. Bond also figures to face competition for a role which isn't all that important in today's NFL. His hamstring should be fully healed by training camp, if it isn't already.
