Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Can have 2017 guarantee voided due to suspension

Martin's 2017 guarantee of $7 million can be voided due to his current PED suspension, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Bucs inked Martin to a five-year, $35.75 million dollar contract in the offseason that included $15 million in guaranteed money, but the agreement included a clause that the 2017 guarantee could be voided in its entirety in the event of "PED violations, substances of abuse and engaging in conduct detrimental to the team", according to Laine's report. While Martin's future with the team is far from decided at this point, the provision represents an escape hatch that's certainly worth being aware of with respect to the fifth-year pro's future prospects in Tampa. Further complicating matters is the fact that journeyman Jacquizz Rodgers has unexpectedly emerged as a viable alternative in the backfield this season, and could potentially be secured for a reasonable investment following the expiration of his current one-year, $760,000 deal. Rodgers has gained 485 yards at 4.3 yards per tote in 2016, and will have a final chance to demonstrate his wares as the clear-cut lead back against the Panthers in Week 17. Meanwhile, Martin's situation will be one to monitor heading into the offseason, with a successful completion of the treatment program he has entered representing the first step to further clarity, and hopefully, an eventual recovery.