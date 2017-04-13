Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Expected to join OTAs next week

Martin (suspension) is expected to join the Bucs for the start of OTAs next Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Martin is reportedly doing "amazing" following his stint in a rehabilitation facility several months ago and subsequent workouts over the last several weeks in California. The OTA period will presumably give the Bucs a good read of Martin's physical and mental condition over an extended period and in a low-pressure environment. Presuming their former Pro Bowl running back is doing as well as recently advertised -- and continues to demonstrate the same readiness throughout training camp and preseason -- the team will have little reason to part ways with him. Martin would miss the first three games of the regular season while finishing out the four-game suspension he was handed last December, but would otherwise be available without restriction throughout the duration of training camp and the exhibition slate. Irrespective of Martin's status, the Bucs are likely to invest at least one pick at the running back position in the upcoming draft.