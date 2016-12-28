Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Receives four-game suspension

Martin is leaving the Buccaneers in order to enter a treatment facility, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "I was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy," Martin wrote in a statement. "I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter a treatment facility and receive the help I truly need."

In particular, Martin violated the NFL's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances, precipitating a suspension that will begin this Sunday and extend into next season. Under the rare circumstance that the Bucs earn a playoff berth, the ban will account for those contests. However, he'll more than likely miss the first three games of the 2017 campaign. Considering his bulky salary, he'll likely be handed the No. 1 gig at running back upon his return, but Charles Sims and potentially Jacquizz Rodgers, an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, will cover for Martin during his absence.