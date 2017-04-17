Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Reports for workouts
Martin (suspension) reported Monday for the start of offseason workouts, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Martin rejoined his teammates Monday after being suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy and subsequently spending time in rehab this offseason. Those troubles followed Martin signing a lucrative five-year, $35.75 extension last March, and then going on to average just 2.9 yards per carry in his mere eight appearances in 2016. Because of Martin's suspension, which has three games remaining, the Bucs could cut him and save $7 million. However, in light of positive feedback from his time in rehab, it appears they'll give the 28-year-old a chance to redeem himself, starting with Monday's first workout session.
