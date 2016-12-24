Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Surprise inactive in Week 16

Martin (coach's decision) is a surprise inactive against the Saints in Saturday's Week 16 tilt, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news ranks as the most surprising of the day, considering that Martin's absence is based solely on head coach Dirk Koetter's decision and not any injury. The fifth-year pro has struggled to find running room this season, but has generally looked strong and decisive when carrying the ball. His status leaves Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber as the backfield options for the Bucs in a game key to the team's playoff chances.