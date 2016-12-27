Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Won't play in season finale

Martin will be inactive for Tampa Bay's final regular season game Sunday against Carolina, the Tamp Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay plans to sign Russell Hansbrough from the Giants' practice squad to add depth with Martin out. Martin was inactive for last week's game even though he was healthy and health isn't a factor for him missing Week 17, according to head coach Dirk Koetter. Martin's future with the Bucs looks in doubt as a result. Koetter wouldn't disclose his starting running back against Carolina, but Jacquizz Rodgers started in place of Martin last week.