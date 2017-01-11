Martino hauled in eight of 11 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in 2016 over 13 games.

The 25-year-old speedster finally saw some meaningful regular-season game action in 2016, after having logged only one previous appearance back in 2014 with the Falcons. Martino's history with Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter facilitated his opportunity in Tampa, which began during last offseason's OTAs. The North Greenville product proceeded to have an uneven training camp, but did finish the preseason with eight receptions on 14 targets for 95 yards, with the bulk of that production coming in the final exhibition tilt. He then sandwiched a pair of practice squad stints around a brief stay on the active roster before being promoted for good on Oct. 22. Martino logged at least one reception in six of the remaining nine games of the season, with his best outing a four-catch, 56-yard effort against the Chargers in Week 13. After playing 2016 on a prorated one-year deal, Martino is an exclusive rights free agent that should have a solid opportunity to compete for a depth receiver spot in 2017, considering the Bucs' need for downfield speed at the position behind Mike Evans.