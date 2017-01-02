Martino secured his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

The speedster played a minor role in the offense despite the absence of yet another important pass-catcher in Cameron Brate (back). Martino was able to provide a couple of big plays through his 2016 tenure with the Bucs, and likely flashed enough to be in the mix for a depth role in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola