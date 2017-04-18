Buccaneers' Freddie Martino: Signs exclusive rights tender Monday
Martino officially signed his one-year exclusive rights tender Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Martino was tendered back on Feb. 28 but officially signed his deal Monday. The 25-year-old speedster notched the first eight receptions of his career in 2016 and averaged an impressive 17.8 yards per grab in the process, With Russell Shepard now in Carolina, Martino could potentially carve out a role as a downfield threat, although there should be plenty of competition for the last 2-3 receiver spots in training camp and the preseason.
