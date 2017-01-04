McCoy produced six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers.

McCoy was at his most active in the season finale, with his tackle total representing a season-high figure. The seventh-year pro was a seamless fit into defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme, posting a solid seven sacks while also equaling a career high in forced fumbles (two) and establishing a new personal best in fumble recoveries (two) and passes defensed (five). McCoy was once again besieged by nagging injuries but still played 15 games, and has demonstrated the capacity to consistently overcome those ailments and deliver positive results. The 28-year-old now has 33.5 sacks over the last four seasons, and could be even more effective in 2017 playing in Smith's system for a second season.