McCoy was named to his fifth Pro Bowl this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The standout tackle has put in another productive season despite once again battling a myriad of minor injuries. McCoy's seven sacks lead the Bucs and have him tied with the Rams' Aaron Donald for the second-highest figure among defensive tackles, just a half-sack behind pace-setter Geno Atkins. He's had his hands on the ball frequently as well, forcing two fumbles, recovering two as well, and defensing a pair of passes. McCoy also lays claim to the second-most sacks by a defensive tackle (38.5) since 2012, as well as the fifth-most tackles for loss over that span.