Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Named to fifth Pro Bowl earlier this week
McCoy was named to his fifth Pro Bowl this week, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The standout tackle has put in another productive season despite once again battling a myriad of minor injuries. McCoy's seven sacks lead the Bucs and have him tied with the Rams' Aaron Donald for the second-highest figure among defensive tackles, just a half-sack behind pace-setter Geno Atkins. He's had his hands on the ball frequently as well, forcing two fumbles, recovering two as well, and defensing a pair of passes. McCoy also lays claim to the second-most sacks by a defensive tackle (38.5) since 2012, as well as the fifth-most tackles for loss over that span.
