Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Practices Friday, questionable for Week 16
McCoy (foot) logged a full practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Saints.
The Pro Bowl defensive tackle has been playing through a foot injury since late November, so his participation in Friday's practice is an encouraging sign that he'll be able to take the field against the Saints. McCoy did not appear to be overly limited in Week 15 as he played 60 snaps against the Cowboys.
