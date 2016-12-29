Cherilus (groin/ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran tackle thus starts Week 17 prep on better standing than last week, when he was unable to suit up for the Wednesday session and was ultimately ruled inactive for the Christmas Eve tilt against the Saints. While his improvement is naturally a positive, the even better news for the Bucs at right tackle is that starter Demar Dotson (concussion) is back to full practice participation and apparently on track to play against the Panthers in the season finale on Sunday.