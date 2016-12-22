Cherlius (groin/ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The first-round draft pick, formerly of the Lions, has been filling in for Demar Dotson (concussion) at right tackle, and with the latter in the concussion protocol, the Bucs may find themselves in dire straits at the position against the Saints on Saturday. Another update regarding Cherilus' status should be available after Thursday's practice.