Cherilus (groin/ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Saints.

The Buccaneers will have to scramble to find a viable option at right tackle Saturday with both Cherilus and Demar Dotson (concussion) both sidelined. Their deficiency at right tackle was on full display Sunday against the Cowboys as defensive lineman David Irving wreaked havoc on quarterback Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers may be forced to use either Leonard Wester and Kevin Pamphile at right tackle Saturday.