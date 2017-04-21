Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Staying with Bucs
Smith (knee) did not sign an offer sheet prior to Friday's deadline for restricted free agents to do so, effectively meaning he'll remain with the Buccaneers this season.
Smith was tendered by Tampa Bay last month, and although he's yet to sign that offer, he's been participating in the team's offseason program this week after putting pen to paper on a workout addendum. Given that involvement, it's of no surprise that Smith won't be heading elsewhere ahead of the 2017 campaign. After suffering a torn ACL in Week 1 of last year, Smith remains in the process of returning to his best form, which saw him total 39 tackles in 13.5 sacks for the Bucs during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
