Rodgers totaled 63 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints. He also secured both of his targets for 15 yards.

Rodgers suddenly found himself as the lead back in a game pivotal to the Bucs' playoff chances when Doug Martin was declared a surprise inactive. As he'd done earlier this season in Martin's stead, Rodgers was more than serviceable, generating solid production with his relatively modest amount of touches. He was the clear early-down back, outpacing backfield mate Charles Sims by 12 carries overall. If Martin is once again sidelined by coach' s decision in Week 17 versus the Panthers, Rodgers will presumably spearhead the Tampa ground attack again.