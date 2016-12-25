Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Does solid fill-in job as Bucs lead back in Week 16
Rodgers totaled 63 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints. He also secured both of his targets for 15 yards.
Rodgers suddenly found himself as the lead back in a game pivotal to the Bucs' playoff chances when Doug Martin was declared a surprise inactive. As he'd done earlier this season in Martin's stead, Rodgers was more than serviceable, generating solid production with his relatively modest amount of touches. He was the clear early-down back, outpacing backfield mate Charles Sims by 12 carries overall. If Martin is once again sidelined by coach' s decision in Week 17 versus the Panthers, Rodgers will presumably spearhead the Tampa ground attack again.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Slated for major boost in touches in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Inactive Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Sees significant playing time reduction in Week 14 win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Could be in for expanded role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Totals 50 offensive yards in return from injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Active for Week 13 versus Chargers•