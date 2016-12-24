Rodgers is slated for a significant boost in touches in Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Saints given Doug Martin's surprising inactive status.

Rodgers' Week 16 fantasy outlook received a major upgrade the minute that Doug Martin was declared a surprise inactive, as he'll presumably handle a bulk of the early-down carries Saturday against the Saints. Rodgers provided excellent returns while filling in for Martin earlier in the season, and given a relatively favorable matchup, he could provide some unexpectedly stellar returns for owners who are still carrying him on their rosters during championship week.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola