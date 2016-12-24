Rodgers is slated for a significant boost in touches in Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Saints given Doug Martin's surprising inactive status.

Rodgers' Week 16 fantasy outlook received a major upgrade the minute that Doug Martin was declared a surprise inactive, as he'll presumably handle a bulk of the early-down carries Saturday against the Saints. Rodgers provided excellent returns while filling in for Martin earlier in the season, and given a relatively favorable matchup, he could provide some unexpectedly stellar returns for owners who are still carrying him on their rosters during championship week.