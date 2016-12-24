Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Slated for major boost in touches in Week 16
Rodgers is slated for a significant boost in touches in Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Saints given Doug Martin's surprising inactive status.
Rodgers' Week 16 fantasy outlook received a major upgrade the minute that Doug Martin was declared a surprise inactive, as he'll presumably handle a bulk of the early-down carries Saturday against the Saints. Rodgers provided excellent returns while filling in for Martin earlier in the season, and given a relatively favorable matchup, he could provide some unexpectedly stellar returns for owners who are still carrying him on their rosters during championship week.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Inactive Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Sees significant playing time reduction in Week 14 win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Could be in for expanded role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Totals 50 offensive yards in return from injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Active for Week 13 versus Chargers•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Officially listed as questionable•