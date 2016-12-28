Rodgers is slated for a starter's workload in Sunday's season finale versus the Panthers with the news that Doug Martin will be inactive for the contest.

The veteran back will thus have an opportunity to build on a solid 15-carry, 63-yard, one-touchdown outing against the Saints in Week 16, a game in which he also notched two receptions for 15 yards. Rodgers tallied a pair of 100-yard efforts in the two games earlier this season when he received over 20 carries, and could be in line for another robust workload in Week 17 against a Panthers team with nothing left to play for.