Winston finished the 2016 season with a 60.8 completion rate and 4,090 yards through the air, along with 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also gained 165 yards and a touchdown on 53 rushes.

The 2015 first overall pick underwent a physical transformation last offseason and reportedly was very diligent in his preparation, which paid off in across-the-board improvement in 2016. Winston established new career highs in every major offensive category, but also saw an undesireable increase in the area of turnovers. Winston threw three more interceptions than he had in his rookie season, while also doubling the three fumbles he was guilty of in 2015. While he did have some notable single-game performances -- with respective tallies of 312, 331 and a career-high 405 yards passing -- the former Seminole struggled at times during the Bucs' playoff push, completing less than 60 percent of his passes in two of the last four games. However, he was unquestionably compromised by a slew of injuries to the receiver position, and overall, certainly provided plenty of reason for optimism heading into 2017. If the Bucs are able to upgrade their receiver depth through either free agency and/or the draft -- and Doug Martin is able to make a full recovery from the personal issues that are reportedly plaguing him -- Winston should be primed for another bump up in performance next season.