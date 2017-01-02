Winston completed 20 of 35 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and interception in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Panthers. He also rushed for 18 yards on three attempts and lost a fumble.

Winston endured his share of struggles once again with yet another trusted pass-catching option down in Cameron Brate (back), but did enough to secure a winning record on the season for the Bucs. His 10-yard scoring dart to Mike Evans with 3:13 remaining turned out to be the game-winning touchdown, and gave Winston at least one touchdown in all but two games in the 2016 campaign. While the gradual attrition at the receiver position in particular clearly affected his play, the second-year signal-caller still finishes his sophomore season with improved numbers across the board over those of his 2015 rookie year.