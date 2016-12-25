Winston completed 23 of 35 passes for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Saints. He also gained 14 yards on three rushes.

Although he amassed one of his better passing yardage totals of the season, Winston threw multiple interceptions for the second straight week, which played a part in sinking the Bucs' chances. The 2015 No. 1 pick was twice victimized by veteran safety Jarius Byrd, with the second pick notably coming in the fourth quarter at the Saints' 17-yard line and Tampa down by a 31-21 margin. Although the extensive injuries and subsequent volatility at the receiver position has certainly played a part, Winston has come up short in two pivotal road games that were essential to the team's playoff hopes. The Bucs still have a remote chance for a wild card berth, but will need considerable help to get there. Meanwhile, Winston will try to bounce back and insure his squad does its part when they take on the Panthers in Week 17.